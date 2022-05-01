NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NORMA Group from €33.00 ($35.48) to €36.00 ($38.71) in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

NORMA Group stock remained flat at $$26.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. NORMA Group has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $26.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.78.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

