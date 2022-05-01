North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.17.

Several analysts have weighed in on NOA shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of NOA stock opened at C$16.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.92. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of C$15.67 and a 1-year high of C$22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.08 million and a PE ratio of 9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.93, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$185.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 2.3800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.73%.

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$19.01 per share, with a total value of C$190,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,126,857 shares in the company, valued at C$40,431,551.57. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 24,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$435,858.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 24,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$435,858.09. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 131,296 shares of company stock worth $2,366,721.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

