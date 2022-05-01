Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) to report $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.04. Northrop Grumman posted earnings of $6.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year earnings of $24.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.60 to $25.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $27.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.00 to $28.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.57 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.36.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $439.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $402.50. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $344.89 and a 1-year high of $490.82. The firm has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total value of $64,678.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 44.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $603,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.5% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

