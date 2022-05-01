Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Million

Equities analysts expect that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $650,000.00. Novan posted sales of $820,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full year sales of $14.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 million to $18.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $27.77 million, with estimates ranging from $2.72 million to $41.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Novan had a negative net margin of 1,003.79% and a negative return on equity of 152.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOVN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of Novan stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39. The company has a market cap of $55.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.01. Novan has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $20.74.

In related news, Director John W. Palmour acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $70,480 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novan in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novan in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Novan by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Novan in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Novan in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. 8.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novan, Inc, a pre-commercial nitric oxide-based pharmaceutical company, focuses on dermatology and anti-infective therapies. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

