Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,700 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the March 31st total of 285,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 436,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Novonix stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. Novonix has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.40.

Get Novonix alerts:

Novonix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Novonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.