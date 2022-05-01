Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,700 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the March 31st total of 285,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 436,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Novonix stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. Novonix has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.40.
Novonix Company Profile
