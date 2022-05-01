Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,600 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the March 31st total of 496,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

