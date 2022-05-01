Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Short Interest Down 36.0% in April

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the March 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,433. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXN)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.