Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Short Interest Down 36.0% in April

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the March 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,433. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 12.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 268.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 294,822.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 26,534 shares during the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

