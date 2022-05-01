OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Short Interest Up 54.0% in April

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OCCI opened at $11.51 on Friday. OFS Credit has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $68.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.11%. OFS Credit’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OFS Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 3,551.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of OFS Credit in the first quarter worth about $91,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 10.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 53.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 12,919 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 25.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the period. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

