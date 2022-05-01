OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Short Interest Up 54.0% in April

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OCCI opened at $11.51 on Friday. OFS Credit has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $68.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.11%. OFS Credit’s payout ratio is 133.33%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 3,551.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of OFS Credit in the first quarter worth about $91,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 10.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 53.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 12,919 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 25.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the period. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
