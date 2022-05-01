Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Short Interest Down 58.5% in April

Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the March 31st total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OIBRQ stock remained flat at $$0.25 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.97. OI has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.0001 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.06%.

Oi SA, a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telecommunications and corporate solutions; and maintenance, and repair services.

