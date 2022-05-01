OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.35.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMVKY. Barclays upped their target price on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($48.39) to €48.00 ($51.61) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €64.50 ($69.35) to €48.40 ($52.04) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($58.06) to €52.00 ($55.91) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($62.37) to €53.00 ($56.99) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

OTCMKTS OMVKY opened at $50.96 on Friday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $42.15 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.87.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Russia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

