Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Short Interest Up 53.7% in April

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,400 shares, an increase of 53.7% from the March 31st total of 151,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $75.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.33.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCY. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 71.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 29.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 41.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

ONCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Leede Jones Gab restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

