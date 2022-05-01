Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Short Interest Down 34.5% in April

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 792,400 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the March 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 306,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $71.14 on Friday. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $106.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.21.
Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $225.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.40.
About Onto Innovation (Get Rating)
Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Onto Innovation (ONTO)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.