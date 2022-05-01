Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Short Interest Down 34.5% in April

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 792,400 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the March 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 306,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $71.14 on Friday. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $106.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $225.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 953.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 784,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,386,000 after purchasing an additional 709,745 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,386,000 after acquiring an additional 510,416 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 815,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,602,000 after acquiring an additional 350,512 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,091,000 after acquiring an additional 183,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after acquiring an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.40.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

