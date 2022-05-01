OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of OpGen stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. OpGen has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $3.72.

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 71.61% and a negative net margin of 810.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Analysts predict that OpGen will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPGN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OpGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OpGen by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 32,875 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in OpGen by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 64,747 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in OpGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in OpGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $744,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

