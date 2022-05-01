Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Short Interest Up 50.0% in April

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OPXS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96. The company has a market cap of $18.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.52. Optex Systems has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $2.37.

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, and commander weapon station sights; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser filter units, laser filter interface, optical assemblies, day windows, binoculars, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

