Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Short Interest Up 50.0% in April

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OPXS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96. The company has a market cap of $18.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.52. Optex Systems has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $2.37.
Optex Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Optex Systems (OPXS)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Optex Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optex Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.