Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the March 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 825,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orange in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Orange from €9.00 ($9.68) to €9.50 ($10.22) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORAN. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Orange by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Orange by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Orange by 219.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in Orange during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Orange during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORAN traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 666,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,173. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38. Orange has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

