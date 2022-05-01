OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.97.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OGI shares. Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on OrganiGram and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$2.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Atb Cap Markets raised OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.44 to C$3.34 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, ATB Capital raised OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Shares of OGI opened at C$1.82 on Friday. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of C$1.65 and a 12-month high of C$4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$570.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.24.

OrganiGram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$31.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.58 million. Equities research analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

OrganiGram Company Profile (Get Rating)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.