Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Short Interest Up 39.5% in April

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,500 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the March 31st total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 505.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OROVF remained flat at $$25.70 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 627. Orient Overseas has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.17.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

