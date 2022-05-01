Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ OHPAW remained flat at $$0.34 during midday trading on Friday. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,939. Orion Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $3.75.
