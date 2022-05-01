Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Orion Group reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $162.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.69 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Orion Group in a research note on Friday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orion Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of Orion Group stock opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $80.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,551,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 138,624 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 642,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 40,216 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 350,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 63,993 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 258,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 153,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

