Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.59.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OR. Raymond James set a C$23.00 price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

TSE:OR opened at C$15.81 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$13.60 and a twelve month high of C$18.59. The company has a market cap of C$2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( TSE:OR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$50.67 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -148.94%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

