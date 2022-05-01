OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) versus Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Head-To-Head Review

OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Rating) and Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OSRAM Licht and Airbus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OSRAM Licht $3.41 billion 1.78 -$211.79 million N/A N/A Airbus $61.70 billion 1.39 $4.98 billion $1.58 17.26

Airbus has higher revenue and earnings than OSRAM Licht.

Risk & Volatility

OSRAM Licht has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airbus has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OSRAM Licht and Airbus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OSRAM Licht N/A N/A N/A Airbus 8.08% 48.13% 3.84%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Airbus shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for OSRAM Licht and Airbus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OSRAM Licht 0 0 0 0 N/A Airbus 1 2 6 0 2.56

Airbus has a consensus target price of $121.83, suggesting a potential upside of 346.71%. Given Airbus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Airbus is more favorable than OSRAM Licht.

Summary

Airbus beats OSRAM Licht on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OSRAM Licht (Get Rating)

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants. The company also develops and produces lamps and lighting systems for stages, cinemas, and studios; LED-based plant cultivation systems; lighting solutions for industrial and medical applications, such as high-intensity UV lamps and LED illumination for clothing; and automotive systems based on LED and laser technology, and other customer-specific system solutions. In addition, it develops, produces, and markets LED light engines and light management systems, as well as electronic ballasts, LED drivers, and LED modules. Further, the company is involved in the provision of products in the areas of architectural interior and exterior lighting, as well as professional interior lighting solutions. It provides its products under the OSRAM, Vixar, SYLVANIA, Traxon, e:cue, Digital Lumens, Fluence, Clay Paky, ADB Stagelight, OSRAM CONTINENTAL, LED Engin, and b,a,g, brands. The company was formerly known as Kyros A AG and changed its name to OSRAM Licht AG in November 2012. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany. OSRAM Licht AG operates as a subsidiary of ams AG.

About Airbus (Get Rating)

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of civil and military helicopters; and provision of helicopter related services. The Airbus Defence and Space segment designs, develops, delivers, and supports military aircraft, such as combat, mission, transport, tanker aircraft, and their associated services; and offers unmanned aerial systems. This segment also offers civil and defense space systems for telecommunications, earth observations, navigation, science, and orbital systems; missile systems; and space launcher systems, as well as services around data processing from platforms, secure communication, and cyber security. The company was formerly known as Airbus Group SE and changed its name to Airbus SE in April 2017. Airbus SE was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Leiden, the Netherlands.

