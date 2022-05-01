PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the March 31st total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ PRFX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,185. PainReform has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $7.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in PainReform in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PainReform in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PainReform in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in PainReform by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. 15.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

