Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Short Interest Up 53.5% in April

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 970,000 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the March 31st total of 632,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.31. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 3.33.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $344.55 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.60%.

PRMRF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$31.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.06.

About Paramount Resources (Get Rating)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.