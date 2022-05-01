Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Short Interest Down 30.8% in April

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 314.0 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Lawn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Shares of Park Lawn stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.94. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of $24.99 and a 52 week high of $33.09.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

