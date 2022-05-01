Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Issues Earnings Results

Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$2.12 million for the quarter.

Shares of CVE:PKT opened at C$1.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$283.58 million and a PE ratio of -4.78. The company has a current ratio of 17.51, a quick ratio of 17.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. Parkit Enterprise has a 12-month low of C$1.13 and a 12-month high of C$1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.38.

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

