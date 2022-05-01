Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,593.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PGPHF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Partners Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Partners Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Partners Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Partners Group from CHF 1,753 to CHF 1,461 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Partners Group from CHF 1,800 to CHF 1,725 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

OTCMKTS:PGPHF opened at $1,094.50 on Friday. Partners Group has a one year low of $1,051.04 and a one year high of $1,833.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,233.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,461.16.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

