Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,100 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 271,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 548,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

KTTA stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79. Pasithea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

Get Pasithea Therapeutics alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pasithea Therapeutics stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.08% of Pasithea Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. It also intends to operate anti-depression clinics and provide business support services using trained pharmacists to administer intravenous infusions of ketamine.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pasithea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pasithea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.