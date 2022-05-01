Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $117.30 Million

Analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) will announce $117.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.80 million. Payoneer Global posted sales of $100.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full year sales of $535.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $534.93 million to $536.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $654.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Payoneer Global.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $139.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.29 million. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYO. W Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,398,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,369,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Payoneer Global by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,442,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938,027 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,353,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYO opened at $4.18 on Friday. Payoneer Global has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

