Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pear Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.24). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pear Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.83). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.52). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pear Therapeutics.

Get Pear Therapeutics alerts:

PEAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pear Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pear Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

PEAR opened at $5.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.61. Pear Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $14.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEAR. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000.

About Pear Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pear Therapeutics (PEAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pear Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pear Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.