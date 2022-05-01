Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the March 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

PEGRF stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $25.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.78.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pennon Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Pennon Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

