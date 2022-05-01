Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Short Interest Update

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the March 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.6 days.

OTCMKTS:PDRDF traded up 6.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 209.42. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 904. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 208.84. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of 187.13 and a 1 year high of 246.48.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PDRDF. Citigroup upgraded Pernod Ricard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Pernod Ricard from €205.00 ($220.43) to €210.00 ($225.81) in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pernod Ricard from €240.00 ($258.06) to €230.00 ($247.31) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Pernod Ricard from €217.00 ($233.33) to €220.00 ($236.56) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Pernod Ricard from €230.00 ($247.31) to €234.00 ($251.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

