Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Short Interest Update

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,400 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the March 31st total of 106,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 986,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of PSTH remained flat at $$19.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,566,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,189. Pershing Square Tontine has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average of $19.85.

Get Pershing Square Tontine alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter worth $54,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Tontine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square Tontine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.