Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Short Interest Update

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the March 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.
NASDAQ:PHAR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.30. 4,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.33. Pharming Group has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83.
Pharming Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
