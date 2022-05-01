Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Short Interest Up 47.7% in April

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the March 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 520,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

NYSE PHR traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.88. The stock had a trading volume of 752,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,147. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average is $41.46. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 25.34% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phreesia will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Phreesia by 5,845.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 573.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Phreesia from $51.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

