Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Short Interest Update

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the March 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 520,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 5,845.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phreesia in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia by 573.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

PHR stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.88. 752,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,147. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average of $41.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 25.34% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The firm had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

