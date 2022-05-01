PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Short Interest Up 42.8% in April

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the March 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

PCQ stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.08. 24,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,418. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $337,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $456,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

