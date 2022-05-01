PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the March 31st total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $2,246,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $5,474,000. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 341,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 77,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.79. 110,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,632. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.57. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $19.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

