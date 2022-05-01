PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,800 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the March 31st total of 219,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

PFL stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 51,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,130. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.0814 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,035,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $544,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $444,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 179,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 39,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 624,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 37,289 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

