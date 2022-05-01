Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is $0.06. Ping Identity posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PING has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

In related news, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 59,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $1,774,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 473,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,234,747.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $2,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,564 shares of company stock worth $6,259,867. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 229.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PING traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.13. 580,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,314. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.61. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

