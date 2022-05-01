Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the March 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE PHD opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.29. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $12.21.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
