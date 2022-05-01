Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Short Interest Update

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the March 31st total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BKBEF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pipestone Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

BKBEF opened at $3.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40. Pipestone Energy has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.57.

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Western Canada. It focuses on the Montney asset that covers an area of 91,149 net acres located to southwest of Grande Prairie in Northwest Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

