Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) vs. Showa Denko Materials (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) Critical Comparison

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY – Get Rating) and Showa Denko Materials (OTCMKTS:HCHMY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pjsc Lukoil and Showa Denko Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pjsc Lukoil $128.05 billion 0.04 $10.52 billion $15.34 0.45 Showa Denko Materials $5.81 billion 1.56 $150.89 million $1.45 60.10

Pjsc Lukoil has higher revenue and earnings than Showa Denko Materials. Pjsc Lukoil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Showa Denko Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Pjsc Lukoil shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pjsc Lukoil and Showa Denko Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pjsc Lukoil 8.20% 17.60% 11.78% Showa Denko Materials 2.60% 3.82% 2.31%

Volatility & Risk

Pjsc Lukoil has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Showa Denko Materials has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pjsc Lukoil and Showa Denko Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pjsc Lukoil 0 1 1 0 2.50 Showa Denko Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pjsc Lukoil currently has a consensus target price of $115.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,552.30%. Given Pjsc Lukoil’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Pjsc Lukoil is more favorable than Showa Denko Materials.

Summary

Pjsc Lukoil beats Showa Denko Materials on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pjsc Lukoil (Get Rating)

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services. The company operates a retail network of 5,005 filling stations in 19 countries. It also produces advanced polymer-bitumen binders. PJSC LUKOIL was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

About Showa Denko Materials (Get Rating)

Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells functional materials, and advanced components and systems in Japan and internationally. The company provides semiconductor related materials, such as chemical mechanical planarization slurry, high heat resistant fine polyimides, photosensitive insulation coatings, die bonding pastes and films, epoxy molding compounds, liquid encapsulants, cleaning sheets, high heat resistant coating materials, map molding support tapes, release sheets, and dicing films; and display and touch panel related materials, including anisotropic conductive films, transparent conductive transfer films, and adhesive films for displays. It also offers photovoltaic related materials comprising conductive films; advanced films, RFID tags, foam products, and food wrap films; lithium-ion batteries materials, carbon brushes, and ceramics; resins, adhesives and tapes, and electrical insulating materials; base and process materials for printed wiring boards (PWBs); and white epoxy molding compounds for LED reflectors. In addition, the company provides automotive products consisting of molded plastics, poly-sheets, carbon sliding materials, SPD films, protective films, automotive batteries, and powder metal products; and industrial batteries and capacitors, as well as electrical equipment, including DC power supply units and systems, and uninterruptible power supply products. Further, it provides PWBs, such as high layer PWBs, high density multi wiring boards, and PWBs for IC testers; allergy diagnostic kits, tear total IgE detection kits, in-vitro diagnostic kits, and exosomal mRNA isolation kits, as well as regenerative medicine contract development and manufacturing services; and golf carts. The company was formerly known as Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. As of April 20, 2020, Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Showa Denko K.K.

