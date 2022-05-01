Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) to announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.56. Plantronics posted earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Plantronics had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 212.42%. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Plantronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plantronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Plantronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POLY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth $887,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth $607,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Profit Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth $2,867,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE POLY opened at $39.86 on Thursday. Plantronics has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.91.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

