Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.59 EPS

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($2.59), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.17 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.13) earnings per share.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.79. The stock had a trading volume of 132,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,352. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $975.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.49. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $85.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 60.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 49,910 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PDS. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$62.50 to C$115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.17.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

