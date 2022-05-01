PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Short Interest Update

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PrimeEnergy Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

In other PrimeEnergy Resources news, Director Clint Hurt sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $56,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,171 shares of company stock valued at $259,894 over the last three months. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PNRG opened at $78.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.30 and a beta of 0.96. PrimeEnergy Resources has a 12 month low of $39.89 and a 12 month high of $89.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

