Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.33.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Primerica from $159.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock.
In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PRI opened at $129.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.16 and its 200-day moving average is $147.47. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $121.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.51.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.24). Primerica had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Primerica’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primerica will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.
Primerica announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.
About Primerica
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.
