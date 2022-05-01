ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Short Interest Down 31.2% in April

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the March 31st total of 103,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on ProPhase Labs from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on ProPhase Labs in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised ProPhase Labs from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

PRPH opened at $7.42 on Friday. ProPhase Labs has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $114.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRPH. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 91.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 105,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 50,239 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 29,008 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

