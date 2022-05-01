PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the March 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 57.0 days.

OTCMKTS PTBRY opened at $14.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.94. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $15.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.1796 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.66%.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers current, savings, and money market accounts, and time deposit products. It also provides credit facilities for the purchase of houses, villas, apartments, condominiums, home shops, home offices, and land plots, as well as for construction/renovation, top-up, and refinancing; and pension loans.

