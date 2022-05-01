Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the March 31st total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Pure Energy Minerals stock remained flat at $$1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 8,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,026. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21. Pure Energy Minerals has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $2.11.

Get Pure Energy Minerals alerts:

About Pure Energy Minerals (Get Rating)

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 950 claims covering an area of approximately 23,360 acres located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Energy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Energy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.