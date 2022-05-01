PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Short Interest Update

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of PTCHF stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. PureTech Health has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $5.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59.
PureTech Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
